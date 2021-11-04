Daughter thinks death row inmate may be responsible for mother’s disappearance

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi death row inmate may hold the key to solving a missing person’s case, but time may be running out for answers.

Felicia Cox disappeared in 2007. Since then, her daughter, Amber Miskelly, has searched for answers. Miskelly sent a letter to David Neal Cox who is set to die by lethal injection on November 17.

She believes he is the reason for her mother’s disappearance.

Miskelly is angry the state of Mississippi moved up the execution.

“I had originally been told that [the execution] was supposed to be next year,” she said. “So, I thought I had more time to try to figure out — or at least contact David myself or something.”

She fears he could die before revealing what he possibly knows.

According to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old mother of two disappeared on July 2, 2007.

Felicia Cox went to see her sister-in-law, Kim Cox, but instead encountered David Cox.

“He was literally the last person with her when she was alive,” Miskelly claims.

That’s according to the missing person’s report Kim Cox filed after Felicia did not return home that day.

After her disappearance, someone found Felicia’s 1999 Chevrolet Blazer abandoned on Waldo Road in the Randolph community in Pontotoc County.

The vehicle was locked, but Cox’s purse and medication were located inside the vehicle. Her daughter said she normally kept her medicine with her at all times.

Three years later, David Cox killed his wife in a fit of rage unrelated to the disappearance of Felicia Cox. He was sentenced to death.

Miskelly will not be at the upcoming execution but wishes she could.

“I would want to be there because I want him to see my face and see my mom’s face.”

She is hoping for a miracle. She hopes Cox can provide some answers.

Law enforcement said they’ve spoken with Cox over the years about Felicia’s disappearance but he has not cooperated with them.

It is uncertain if they will try one last time to finally find out what happened on a summer day 14 years ago.

