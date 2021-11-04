Advertisement

First Singing Brakeman Century Ride this weekend

Shirt and medal for riders of the event.
Shirt and medal for riders of the event.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Singing Brakeman Century Ride is put on by the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation and the Marty Stewart congress of country music.

Over a hundred cyclists will bike from Downtown Meridian, up historic Poplar Springs Drive, to Philadelphia and back.

There will be five stops with live music, bringing Jimmie Rodgers into the ride.

Trips of 100, 60, and 30 miles are options for bikers of all experience levels.

You can view the course map here: https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=1qgS3XdDF-ZTFUZsirqrkRcY_mf-MJADA&hl=en&ll=32.567053214067855%2C-88.90412030000002&z=10

“It’s great for Jimmie Rodgers to just get out there in the community,” Jimmie Rodgers Foundation Executive Director, Leslie Lee, said, “We haven’t done anything in a while just due to COVID, so we’re ready to have some fun! We want to give back to the community. We’re bringing people in from all over that will spend their money in Meridian.”

The ride will end at a block party in front of The MAX, where the public is invited for a celebration of food and music.

As the cyclists return to the finish line they will be greeted by the block party from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.

