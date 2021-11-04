Gov. Ivey awards grant to create jobs, commerce in Thomasville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - A $150,000 grant awarded through Gov. Kay Ivey’s office will help provide new commerce and jobs in Thomasville.

The Community Development Block Grant will provide infrastructure for Dozier Oil Co. to build a travel plaza/truck stop on U.S. Highway 43, which runs through the city. The new business will employ 25 people and bring in additional sales-tax revenue.

“This development along a major north-south corridor in west Alabama will help serve the fueling needs of traffic along the highway as well as several local businesses and industries. Job creation and creating new development opportunities, particularly in rural areas, will always be a focus of my administration, and I am pleased to provide these funds for this project in Thomasville.”

CDBG money will be used to provide city water services to the business which will be located on a 6.5-acre site on the south part of Thomasville near the North Clarke Industrial Road. The city is contributing $60,000 in local funds for the project.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from money made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

