Gov. Ivey awards grant to create jobs, commerce in Thomasville

The Community Development Block Grant will provide infrastructure for Dozier Oil Co. to build a...
The Community Development Block Grant will provide infrastructure for Dozier Oil Co. to build a travel plaza/truck stop on U.S. Highway 43 in Thomasville, Ala.(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - A $150,000 grant awarded through Gov. Kay Ivey’s office will help provide new commerce and jobs in Thomasville.

The Community Development Block Grant will provide infrastructure for Dozier Oil Co. to build a travel plaza/truck stop on U.S. Highway 43, which runs through the city. The new business will employ 25 people and bring in additional sales-tax revenue.

CDBG money will be used to provide city water services to the business which will be located on a 6.5-acre site on the south part of Thomasville near the North Clarke Industrial Road. The city is contributing $60,000 in local funds for the project.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from money made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

