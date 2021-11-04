Advertisement

Miss. Supreme Court issues decision on gun offense conviction

The court interpreted that multiple firearms could be included under one charge of possession
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jasper County man may have his sentence shortened.

Stanley McGlasten, a felon who was convicted of four counts of possession of firearm in 2018, was sentenced to 10 years for each count of possession.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, The Mississippi Supreme Court issued a decision that there was clear language for “possession of any firearm.”

In this case, the court determined that “any firearm” could refer to a single or multiple firearms.

According to the documents, when a criminal statute is unclear, the rule of lenity mandates that the court rewrite the statute in favor of the accused.

The court remanded the case to the circuit court to vacate McClasten’s previous sentence and merged McGlasten’s four counts into one count.

The court said it has taken the same approach and reached the same conclusion as the federal and state courts on this type of case.

