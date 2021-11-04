Advertisement

Mississippi backtracks on gender policy for driver’s license

A generic Mississippi license.
A generic Mississippi license.(DPS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is rescinding a policy that would have simplified the process of changing the gender listing on a driver’s license.

The Sun Herald reports Thursday the Department of Public Safety reversed course after only a few days.

The Driver Service Bureau director issued a memo last week saying people could change their gender designation on a license or state identification by filling out a form and having it signed by a health care provider or social service provider.

That would have erased the requirement for an amended birth certificate.

A department spokesperson says Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell did not authorize the memo.

