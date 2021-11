Mr. Charles Massey

Mr. Massey, 68, of the Vimville Community passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Massey was a retired truck driver and was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce.

Mr. Charles is survived by his brothers, Mike Massey (Teresa) and Dwayne Massey (Rhonda); nephews David Massey (Lacey) and Jason Massey; and nieces Jennifer Gatlin (Corey), Katheryn Newman (Brandon).

Mr. Charles is preceded in death by his daughter, Hayley Massey; his Father Junior Massey and Mother, Hazel Russell.

