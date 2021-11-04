Advertisement

Official: Prisons should be ‘training centers’, not punitive

Pedro Morena, a deputy commissioner at the Department of Corrections, said Thursday that...
Pedro Morena, a deputy commissioner at the Department of Corrections, said Thursday that prisons should be seen as “training centers” where people build skills that can help them find employment. (Source: AP)(AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A top Mississippi corrections official says he no longer wants prisons to be seen as punitive institutions.

Pedro Morena, a deputy commissioner at the Department of Corrections, said Thursday that prisons should be seen as “training centers” where people build skills that can help them find employment. The prison system is looking to expand its workforce development programs.

Right now, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility inmates can learn business technology, cosmetology and upholstering. People can also take classes to earn high school diplomas or college credits. The prison is also looking to introduce a welding program.

Most Read

Meridian police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect in a commercial...
Meridian police ask for help to ID burglary suspect
Dr. Duong and Rod Hickman
Hickman, Duong head to special election runoff
Employment opportunities available at Threefoot.
Threefoot Hotel looking to hire more staff
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 3, 2021
Nine candidates were in the running, but Hickman came out on top with 23% of the votes.
Rod Hickman advances to the District 32 runoff election

Latest News

Sun will return this weekend, but we've got one more cool, cloudy day to get through first.
Clouds are stubborn, but the sun will be back
Shirt and medal for riders of the event.
First Singing Brakeman Century Ride this weekend
FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in...
Biden administration sues Texas over new voting restrictions
Temple Theater looks for upgrades, partnership
Temple Theater added to “10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi”