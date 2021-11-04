The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday, Nov.5th

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Salvation Army kicks off its annual Red Kettle Campaign Friday, Nov. 5th at the entrance of Uptown Meridian Mall starting at 11AM. For many people, seeing the bell ringers and their kettles is like an unofficial kick-off to the holiday season. Bell ringing will be heard outside of many participating locations across our area...with one goal in mind, for you to give.

The yearly kettle bell campaign is a main fundraiser for the Salvation Army. Money raised helps provide basic needs to the community. Organizers say donation amounts are completely up to the giver, and bell ringers will never pressure you. However, you’ll get a treat if you make it a point to give at Friday’s kick-off event. “We’re going to have a special guest [Friday}…if you want to come out to meet, greet, and take pictures with our special guest.” says Alexis Hendrix, Salvation Army Case Manager. “Give as small or big as you want. It’s up to you. However your heart desires to give.”

Giving is made easier for those who don’t carry cash. You have cash-less ways to give by scanning the barcode on the red kettle sign. Bell ringing volunteers are needed, whether individuals or organizations. If you’re interested, call the salvation army at 601-483-6156. The Red Kettle Campaign ends on Christmas eve.

