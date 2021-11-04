Temple Theater added to “10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you grew up in Meridian or have been in the area for a while, then most likely you’ve been to several concerts, movies and shows at the Temple Theater. The non-profit organization, Mississippi Heritage Trust, has included the 1920′s building on its list of most endangered historic places in Mississippi.

“The Temple is like no other theater in the state. It’s the largest, grandest movie, show palace with the largest stage,” Temple Theater’s President, Roger Smith, said.

Smith says he would love to see the building renovated and used more often. He hopes to accomplish this by partnering with someone.

“We are looking to partner with the state or a state-funded college with the goal of opening a music school here. They will be able to take advantage of the special instruments we have here at the theater,” Smith explained.

The University of Oklahoma donated a $1 million pipe organ to the Temple. They would like to have it installed, but Rogers said that will require assistance; the organ is massive. Rogers hopes projects like this will generate more interest in the Temple.

In 2009, the Threefoot Building landed on the same top-10 list. However, at that time, the Threefoot was vacant. That’s not the case with the Temple Theater. There have been countless performances of all types. Smith acquired the building in 2009 and transformed it into a 501-C3.

“We’ve had a real good 12 years, even through COVID,” Rogers explained. “We have gotten a grant from the SBA, so we’re in pretty good shape. What we’re really looking for is a partner like a college.”

Smith desperately wants to ensure the future and longevity of the Temple Theater. He said he never wants it to become just another vacant building.

“There would never be an abandoned building if it didn’t require breaking even,” Rogers said. “With that being said, I see everything half full at the Temple. It’s never closed, it has always been here and I think people sometimes think that’s the way it will always be,” “Let’s get the thing restored and find a foundation for it that has a long-term future.”

If you would like to become involved, then you can contact Roger Smith at 601-678-1162.

