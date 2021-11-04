Advertisement

Warming Up for the 1st Weekend of November

Gradually Warming Up by the Weekend
Gradually Warming Up by the Weekend(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today will be cloudy with spotty early AM showers, but it will be an overall dry day. Highs will struggle to climb...reaching close to 60 degrees. This is unseasonably cool for this time of year since, typically, our highs should be in the low 70s this time of year. Tonight, lows will fall into the low-mid 40s with partly-mainly cloudy skies.

Friday, the slow warming trend begins as an upper-level low moves away & and an upper-level ridge of high pressure begins to build in. Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s, which will be an improvement but still below the average. Sunshine can be expected, and the weather looks great for our Hope for Hunger event! Click here for details on how you can support / donate: https://www.wtok.com/2021/11/03/2nd-annual-hope-hunger-scheduled-november-5th/

Saturday, the sunshine will help warm temps up a little more with mid-upper 60s. To end the weekend, highs will hover near 70 degrees with sunshine galore! The pleasant weather follows us into next week with slightly above average highs reaching the mid 70s through at least Wednesday. So, mild weather fans... you’ll have some nice weather to enjoy soon.

**Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday morning at 2AM. Make sure to set your clocks back 1 hour before bed on Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect in a commercial...
Meridian police ask for help to ID burglary suspect
Dr. Duong and Rod Hickman
Hickman, Duong head to special election runoff
Nine candidates were in the running, but Hickman came out on top with 23% of the votes.
Rod Hickman advances to the District 32 runoff election
Dupree's attorney says he earned the money he was paid and was not responsible for decisions...
State Auditor’s Office responds to Marcus Dupree’s refusal to pay demand
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 3, 2021

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 4th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 4th, 2021
Weather - November 3, 2021
Weather - November 3, 2021
Spotty light rain tonight will leave behind a cold and cloudy Thursday.
Cold clouds linger Thursday after spotty rain tonight
Did Ivan & Katrina Change Our Local Weather Pattern
Wednesday Weather Whys Question of the Week