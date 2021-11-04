Warming Up for the 1st Weekend of November

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today will be cloudy with spotty early AM showers, but it will be an overall dry day. Highs will struggle to climb...reaching close to 60 degrees. This is unseasonably cool for this time of year since, typically, our highs should be in the low 70s this time of year. Tonight, lows will fall into the low-mid 40s with partly-mainly cloudy skies.

Friday, the slow warming trend begins as an upper-level low moves away & and an upper-level ridge of high pressure begins to build in. Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s, which will be an improvement but still below the average. Sunshine can be expected, and the weather looks great for our Hope for Hunger event! Click here for details on how you can support / donate: https://www.wtok.com/2021/11/03/2nd-annual-hope-hunger-scheduled-november-5th/

Saturday, the sunshine will help warm temps up a little more with mid-upper 60s. To end the weekend, highs will hover near 70 degrees with sunshine galore! The pleasant weather follows us into next week with slightly above average highs reaching the mid 70s through at least Wednesday. So, mild weather fans... you’ll have some nice weather to enjoy soon.

**Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday morning at 2AM. Make sure to set your clocks back 1 hour before bed on Saturday night.

