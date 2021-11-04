WTOK asks for your help Friday during “Hope for Hunger” campaign

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Friday is the day that we’re asking for your help for WTOK’s second annual “Hope for Hunger” food drive.

We are partnering with Piggly Wiggly to help out the less fortunate in our community as the holiday season approaches and it’s very easy for you to pitch in.

You can donate canned goods, non-perishable items or cash Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Piggly Wiggly in Colllinsville or Stonewall. Those donations will then be distributed locally by the Salvation Army, Love’s Kitchen and the Baptist Crisis Center.

“My heart is always touched by folks’ generosity,” said Jacque Harms, General Manager of WTOK. “I mean time after time. It doesn’t have to be a food drive. It could be for anything. It could be for Hurricane Ida. It could be helping folks who lost their house in a house fire. These folks just give from their heart and that’s just amazing. No matter what kind of tough time you’re going through, you’re always giving to someone else. That’s remarkable and what a gift that is for folks in Mississippi and Alabama to be able to share what they have with others.”

WTOK hopes to see you Friday and we thank you in advance for supporting us in our Hope for Hunger Food Drive.

