Advertisement

WTOK asks for your help Friday during “Hope for Hunger” campaign

WTOK partners with Piggly Wiggly of Collinsville for the Hope for Hunger Food Drive
WTOK partners with Piggly Wiggly of Collinsville for the Hope for Hunger Food Drive(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Friday is the day that we’re asking for your help for WTOK’s second annual “Hope for Hunger” food drive.

We are partnering with Piggly Wiggly to help out the less fortunate in our community as the holiday season approaches and it’s very easy for you to pitch in.

You can donate canned goods, non-perishable items or cash Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Piggly Wiggly in Colllinsville or Stonewall. Those donations will then be distributed locally by the Salvation Army, Love’s Kitchen and the Baptist Crisis Center.

“My heart is always touched by folks’ generosity,” said Jacque Harms, General Manager of WTOK. “I mean time after time. It doesn’t have to be a food drive. It could be for anything. It could be for Hurricane Ida. It could be helping folks who lost their house in a house fire. These folks just give from their heart and that’s just amazing. No matter what kind of tough time you’re going through, you’re always giving to someone else. That’s remarkable and what a gift that is for folks in Mississippi and Alabama to be able to share what they have with others.”

WTOK hopes to see you Friday and we thank you in advance for supporting us in our Hope for Hunger Food Drive.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect in a commercial...
Meridian police ask for help to ID burglary suspect
Dr. Duong and Rod Hickman
Hickman, Duong head to special election runoff
Employment opportunities available at Threefoot.
Threefoot Hotel looking to hire more staff
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 3, 2021
Nine candidates were in the running, but Hickman came out on top with 23% of the votes.
Rod Hickman advances to the District 32 runoff election

Latest News

City of Meridian
Big economic weekend for the Queen City
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
The Salvation Army kicks off its annual Red Kettle Campaign Friday, Nov. 5, at the entrance of...
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday
Mississippi State University said it has already taken all the cheese orders it can handle this...
Aww, cheese: Mississippi State dairy hits holiday mail limit