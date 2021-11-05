Advertisement

4 arrested on prostitution charges in Meridian

(L-R) Antonio Pickett, Julia Paige, Dexter Thomas and Jasmine Enochs have been arrested and are...
(L-R) Antonio Pickett, Julia Paige, Dexter Thomas and Jasmine Enochs have been arrested and are facing charges in Meridian after a prostitution ring bust.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people have been arrested and are facing charges in Meridian after a prostitution ring bust.

The suspects are 43-year-old Antonio Pickett, 33-year-old Julia Paige, 44-year-old Dexter Thomas and 30-year-old Jasmine Enochs.

The Attorney General’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation, along with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Meridian Police Department and several other agencies Thursday.

Authorities said they found eight potential victims, all of whom were offered assistance. They arrested four people on charges of promoting prostitution, statutory rape, human trafficking and felony drug possession.

We spoke with a local who said she was surprised to hear about an activity like this happening in the city.

“That is shocking and alarming to me. Coming to Meridian a lot I wouldn’t think something like that would happen here. It seems like a pretty safe place to be out. I always feel safe when I am here, and I’m here a lot,” said Carla Joiner.

These are ongoing investigations. The four suspects were being held at the Lauderdale County Jail.

