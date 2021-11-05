Clouds finally clear, and the sun returns this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Peeks of sun this afternoon have filled in with clouds. Again. The clearing will continue tonight, but there can still be some waves of clouds this evening.

Beneath a gradually clearing sky, we’ll cool quickly tonight. The low temperature by morning will be near 38 degrees. Saturday will become sunny. We’ll be warmer but still unseasonably cool. The high temperature will be near 64 degrees. Sunday will be sunny. The morning low will be near 37 degrees. The high temperature will be near 68 degrees.

Warming will bring high temperatures in the 70s back to our forecast starting Monday of next week. Clouds will gradually increase Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday ahead of our next weather maker.

Our next weather maker is a cold front that will arrive late next week. The timing of the rain is shifting, so confidence of the timing is low. It will improve over the next week. A line of showers and thunderstorms should track across our area at some point between Thursday and Friday. Sharp cooling will follow the storms. Right now, there are no strong signals that severe weather will be an issue. If this changes, we will let you know. There are, however, strong signals that our first frost or freeze could happen as we exit next week and get into the following week.

