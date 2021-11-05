Community donates to those in need during 2nd annual “Hope for Hunger”

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The second annual “Hope for Hunger” food drive kicked off Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help those in need in the Lauderdale County community.

A donation trailer and cash jars filled up quickly as WTOK and Piggly Wiggly staff members collected canned goods, non-perishable food items, and cash donations.

This is the second year WTOK and the Piggly Wiggly of Collinsville and Stonewall have partnered for this cause.

All donations received Friday will be distributed by Love’s Kitchen, the Salvation Army, and the Baptist Crisis Center to help families in need in the community.

People who donated said they are glad to have an opportunity to help others as the holiday season approaches.

“I wanted to share what I have. God has blessed me, and I want to try to bless others as much as possible because I feel like right now prices are going up and if you have several children, it may be difficult so that’s very necessary,” said Hope for Hunger donator, Mae Powell.

In 2020, Newscenter 11 collected over 2,600 items and $1,000 dollars in cash donations.

Newscenter 11 and Piggly Wiggly hope to exceed that amount this year.

