County health departments adding COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5-11

The Mississippi State Department of Health has ordered 51,000 doses of vaccine for ages 5-11...
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health will begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years old after 7 p.m. Friday (11/5) for appointments beginning Nov. 8.

Appointments may be made at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/ for all county health departments, or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 866-498-4948 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Vaccinations for all Mississippians 5 and older can also be found from other providers including healthcare providers, FQHC’s, independent and retail pharmacies.

MSDH has ordered 51,000 doses of vaccine for this age group, and they are arriving at county health departments and other healthcare providers this week. Children ages 5-11 years will be vaccinated with two 10-microgram doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered 21 days apart. The dosage is one-third of the adolescent and adult dose.

For more information, visit https://msdh.ms.gov/c19vaccination.

