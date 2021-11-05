Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 514 new cases, 14 new deaths reported Friday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 514 new cases, 14 new deaths and 33...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 514 new cases, 14 new deaths and 33 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 514 new cases, 14 new deaths and 33 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

The MSDH states 10,148 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

See county-by-county vaccination totals for the state here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman accused of killing mother and infant son in crash has history of DUIs, records show
Meridian police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect in a commercial...
Meridian police ask for help to ID burglary suspect
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Temple Theater looks for upgrades, partnership
Temple Theater added to “10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi”
Employment opportunities available at Threefoot.
Threefoot Hotel looking to hire more staff

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Democrats delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote
Chilly air will settle in tonight as clouds clear.
Clouds finally clear, and the sun returns this weekend
FILE - The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New...
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Aaron Rodgers sought treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine