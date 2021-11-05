Advertisement

Father searching for daughter’s ashes after his truck was stolen

By Amanda Alvarado and William Puckett
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A father and is wife are searching for their daughter’s ashes after their truck was stolen near the North Carolina border.

Patrick Sanabria and his wife were hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday. When they returned to the spot they parked in, Sanabria’s white 1997 Ford Ranger was gone.

There was one item left in the truck that Sanabria wants back most; an owl pendant necklace with his 1-year-old daughter’s ashes inside.

“It’s like I lost her all over again,” Sanabria said.

Sanabria’s daughter passed away in May and he bought the necklace to remember her.

“It’s crazy. It blows my mind,” Sanabria said.

He is not worried about his truck. All he wants is the necklace back.

“Even that little pendant, that little piece, like I said it’s like losing her all over again. Like, she’s already gone and they just took a little bit more,” Sanabria said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect in a commercial...
Meridian police ask for help to ID burglary suspect
Employment opportunities available at Threefoot.
Threefoot Hotel looking to hire more staff
Dr. Duong and Rod Hickman
Hickman, Duong head to special election runoff
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 3, 2021
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman accused of killing mother and infant son in crash has history of DUIs, records show

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fighting drags
Members of the community came out Thursday night to address officials about city issues
NAACP holds community meeting with city leaders
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle
A key eyewitness testified Thursday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.
Dramatic testimony continues in Rittenhouse trial