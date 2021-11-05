MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

November 6th will be the final Earth’s Bounty of the 2021 season and they have also reached a milestone by being in year 10 of the event.

The Union Station, Singing Breakman Park, and the Railroad Museum could see many people on Saturday with the Meridian Art Walk and Railfest happening at the same time as Earth’s Bounty. Organizers of the events have been working together to make sure this weekend is a good one for Meridian. All three events are showcasing the Queen City and some of its rich history.

This final Earth’s Bounty is sometimes a helpful one to the public because people are able to buy fresh produce for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Event organizers are excited to close out a great 2021 season and connect one last time with those in the community that they’ve been seeing since the 2021 season started back in April.

