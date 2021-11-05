Advertisement

Lawsuits challenge new Alabama congressional districts

The Alabama House of Representatives approves new lines for the state’s seven congressional...
The Alabama House of Representatives approves new lines for the state’s seven congressional districts.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Two lawsuits are challenging Alabama’s newly approved congressional map, arguing it unlawfully dilutes the voting strength of African Americans with one majority-minority district out of seven.

An organization announced a lawsuit Thursday on the same day that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the new congressional, legislative and school board districts into law.

A previously filed lawsuit by two state senators and several voters was also updated Thursday to challenge the new map.

A lawsuit backed by an organization aligned with a Democratic group says the plan unlawfully packs confines Black voting power to one majority-Black district.

