Graveside services for Mrs. Willie Joyce Rowell will be held Sunday at 2pm in Union City Cemetery. Rev. Melissa Crawford will be officiating.

Mrs. Rowell, 98, of Union (formerly of Meridian), passed away Friday at Hilltop Manor in Union.

The family remembers that she loved to cook and you never left her home without taking something with you to eat. She was a devout Christian who loved to read her Bible and was very active at Oakland Heights UMC in Meridian. If there were some event at the church, she was there to help. Later, when she moved to Union, she became a member of Union UMC. It was an interesting fact that her father helped build the Methodist church in Union.

Mrs. Rowell is survived by her children Linda Hamm (Jerry), Kathy Spire (Bob), Chuck Rowell (Sonja); grandchildren Lisa Kramer (Nick), Amy Dew (Troy), Jeremy Hamm (Morgan), Stephen Spire (Chantel), Melanie Smith (Michael), Tristan Rowell (Auburn), Kylie Joiner (Ryan); ten great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents Irvin and Roxie Hollingsworth; husband Wilson Monroe Rowell; sisters Sadie Brown, Marie Schultz, Agnes Hurdle, Helen Taylor, Roxie Jenkins, Mary Vance and her brother Ozro Hollinsvorth.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandsons in law.

