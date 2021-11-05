Advertisement

NAACP holds community meeting with city leaders

Members of the community came out Thursday night to address officials about city issues
By Harrison Nix
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A community meeting put on by the NAACP Meridian Thursday night for people to voice their concerns about things happening in Meridian.

NAACP President Janet Moor said they’re hoping to help city leaders in making Meridian and surrounding areas better.

“We’re here to voice what we have our concerns in our community. It’s not necessarily that they’re bad concerns, there could be things that we can give pointers on how to make things better or we can have a conversation with each other and converse on what we can do to help them out. It’s all about helping each other, it’s not all about the officials doing something for us. It’s about what we can do to help them to make our city better,” said Moore.

Mayor Jimmie Smith was front and center at the meeting listening to what problems people cared about the most.

He said the turnout was good, and he’s glad people voiced their opinions so everyone can work together and be on the same page.

“I think this was a real good crowd of people asking real good questions about the community. I heard a lot of concerns about what we’ve been looking at, about law enforcement, about us working on streets, and cleanup. I think it’s a good thing to have these kinds of things, people need to let us hear from them and make sure we’re working towards the same issues they’re having,” said Mayor Smith.

For information on how to join the NAACP, please visit their website: https://naacp.org/

