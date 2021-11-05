Advertisement

Nice fall weather is on deck for the weekend

Nice fall weather this weekend
Nice fall weather this weekend(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today, morning clouds will gradually allow some afternoon sunshine to peek through. Yet, it’ll remain unseasonably cool. Highs will hover near 60 degrees for this last day of the work week, but rain is not expected. So, outdoor plans are a “Go” for today... just dress for cool conditions. This goes for our WTOK Hope for Hunger event ( https://www.wtok.com/2021/11/04/wtok-asks-your-help-friday-during-hope-hunger-campaign/ ) and for high school football.

Tonight, temps will hover near 40 degrees. Saturday, expect the sunshine to return in full force. It will lead to a slightly warmer day with mid 60s expected. Sunday, it’ll get a little warmer with highs flirting with 70 degrees. So, the overall weekend looks nice and cooperative for any outdoor plans.

**Daylight Saving Time ends on 2AM Sunday. So, make sure to set your manual clocks back 1 hour before bed on Saturday night. Enjoy that Extra Hour of sleep!**

High pressure will keep the start of next week bright and mild. Highs will reach the seasonable low-mid 70s each day, but it looks like a strong cold front may bring rain to our area by Thursday night or Friday. We’re still fine-tuning the details on timing, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. Regardless, it looks like a dose of colder weather will again find us behind that front.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman accused of killing mother and infant son in crash has history of DUIs, records show
Meridian police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect in a commercial...
Meridian police ask for help to ID burglary suspect
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Employment opportunities available at Threefoot.
Threefoot Hotel looking to hire more staff
Mississippi State University said it has already taken all the cheese orders it can handle this...
Aww, cheese: Mississippi State dairy hits holiday mail limit

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 5th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 5th, 2021
Weather - November 4, 2021
Weather - November 4, 2021
Sun will return this weekend, but we've got one more cool, cloudy day to get through first.
Clouds are stubborn, but the sun will be back
Gradually Warming Up by the Weekend
Warming up the 1st weekend of November