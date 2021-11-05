Nice fall weather is on deck for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today, morning clouds will gradually allow some afternoon sunshine to peek through. Yet, it’ll remain unseasonably cool. Highs will hover near 60 degrees for this last day of the work week, but rain is not expected. So, outdoor plans are a “Go” for today... just dress for cool conditions. This goes for our WTOK Hope for Hunger event ( https://www.wtok.com/2021/11/04/wtok-asks-your-help-friday-during-hope-hunger-campaign/ ) and for high school football.

Tonight, temps will hover near 40 degrees. Saturday, expect the sunshine to return in full force. It will lead to a slightly warmer day with mid 60s expected. Sunday, it’ll get a little warmer with highs flirting with 70 degrees. So, the overall weekend looks nice and cooperative for any outdoor plans.

**Daylight Saving Time ends on 2AM Sunday. So, make sure to set your manual clocks back 1 hour before bed on Saturday night. Enjoy that Extra Hour of sleep!**

High pressure will keep the start of next week bright and mild. Highs will reach the seasonable low-mid 70s each day, but it looks like a strong cold front may bring rain to our area by Thursday night or Friday. We’re still fine-tuning the details on timing, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. Regardless, it looks like a dose of colder weather will again find us behind that front.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.