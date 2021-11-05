Advertisement

Presidents, loved ones pay respects to Colin Powell in Washington

By Peter Zampa
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The nation’s capital remembered Secretary Colin Powell Friday, who passed away at 84 due to COVID complications. Three presidents, past and present, filed into the National Cathedral where a funeral service was held for the late public servant.

It was an invite-only service for Powell, with COVID precautions diminishing the crowd size. But former and current U.S. leaders still paying their respects.

A Secretary of State, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, national security adviser, and army general, Powell served the public for decades.

“He said the trait I guess you’d want to see in a leader is someone whose troops would follow him or her anywhere,” said Richard Armitage, one of the speakers at the service. Armitage was a deputy secretary of state under Powell as well as a close friend.

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS) did not attend the funeral service, but he said Powell’s service directly impacted his life. Palazzo served in the Marine Corps during the Gulf War in the early 90s, a war Powell is credited for helping win.

“Having real leadership, solid leadership, combat battle leadership, it just builds confidence,” said Palazzo.

Palazzo said the multi-nation coalition Powell formed and delivering a decisive victory in the Gulf came in part because of his leadership abilities. Palazzo said knowing people like Powell were up the chain of command gave soldiers the feeling they could do anything.

“You got to want to follow your leader, otherwise things could turn south very fast,” said Palazzo.

Beyond the public servant Colin Powell, during the ceremony loved ones also remembered Powell as a father, husband and friend.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman accused of killing mother and infant son in crash has history of DUIs, records show
Meridian police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect in a commercial...
Meridian police ask for help to ID burglary suspect
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Mississippi State University said it has already taken all the cheese orders it can handle this...
Aww, cheese: Mississippi State dairy hits holiday mail limit
Employment opportunities available at Threefoot.
Threefoot Hotel looking to hire more staff

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Democrats delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote
This photo provided by NASA, Astronauts, from left, Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough, Akihiko...
No toilet for returning SpaceX crew, stuck using diapers
Memorial service for Colin Powell held in Washington
Memorial service for Colin Powell held in Washington
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Rittenhouse shooting victim was acting ‘belligerently’