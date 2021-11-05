Advertisement

Quitman’s Jesse Miller signs with ECCC

Quitman senior, Jesse Miller, is signing with East Central Community College to continue her...
Quitman senior, Jesse Miller, is signing with East Central Community College to continue her softball career.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman senior, Jesse Miller, is signing with East Central Community College to continue her softball career.

Miller has been playing for Quitman since she was in the 7th grade. She also is involved with National Honor Society, FBLA and is apart of the leadership team for FCA and more.

Miller said, “I’m looking forward to my education and my softball career. I’m looking forward to getting better at both and evolving my career in both.”

Last season Miller had 25 hits, 14 RBI’s and 24 runs scored.

Coach Carolyn Patterson said “I’m really proud of Jesse and her signing to East Central Community College. I know that Jesse will make her presence known early as an East Central Community College Warrior.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect in a commercial...
Meridian police ask for help to ID burglary suspect
Employment opportunities available at Threefoot.
Threefoot Hotel looking to hire more staff
Dr. Duong and Rod Hickman
Hickman, Duong head to special election runoff
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 3, 2021
Nine candidates were in the running, but Hickman came out on top with 23% of the votes.
Rod Hickman advances to the District 32 runoff election

Latest News

Driver Martin Truex Jr. speaks during media day ahead of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series...
Truex quietly chases 2nd NASCAR Cup championship at Phoenix
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) passes in the first half of an NFL football...
Adaptable Saints take on Falcons with a new starting QB
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) throws a pass against LSU in the first half of an NCAA...
Matt Corral selected as Top 10 candidate for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time expires...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday