Quitman’s Jesse Miller signs with ECCC

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman senior, Jesse Miller, is signing with East Central Community College to continue her softball career.

Miller has been playing for Quitman since she was in the 7th grade. She also is involved with National Honor Society, FBLA and is apart of the leadership team for FCA and more.

Miller said, “I’m looking forward to my education and my softball career. I’m looking forward to getting better at both and evolving my career in both.”

Last season Miller had 25 hits, 14 RBI’s and 24 runs scored.

Coach Carolyn Patterson said “I’m really proud of Jesse and her signing to East Central Community College. I know that Jesse will make her presence known early as an East Central Community College Warrior.”

