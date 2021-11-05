Soule Steam Festival brings history to the present

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The 18th Annual Soule Live Steam Festival is expected to draw hundreds of people to downtown Meridian this weekend.

The two-day event takes a look back at how America’s industrial revolution changed our economy and lives forever. The event is hosted at historic Soule Steam Feed Works, America’s last intact steam engine factory.

Another popular attraction at the festival is the Carousel Organ Association which is dedicated to enjoying and preserving of types of mechanical musical instruments.

’I think it’s a bit of nostalgia,” said Ted Guillaum, an Organ Grinder from Nashville. “The melodies are happy, pleasing melodies that you may not know the name of the song but you think you’ve heard it somewhere. That’s the way I look at here. I don’t know where I learned all these songs either. It’s the happiest music on earth is what we call it. And it’s just happy music”

“I got to learn and learned that there’s a certain tempo that you have to play the organ,” said Cameron Davis, a student a Lamar School. “You can’t just spin it at some random speed. The lady was really helpful in teaching me how to play.”

The festival continues Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

