18th annual Soule Steam Festival

The Soule Live Steam Festival drew hundreds of people Saturday for its 2-day event.
The Soule Live Steam Festival drew hundreds of people Saturday for its 2-day event.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was another eventful day in the Queen City as a well-known popular attraction returns.

18h annual Soule served as Mayor of Meridian, Mississippi for 16 years. Live Steam Festival made its way back to downtown Meridian.

The mission is for people to be educated about steam engines. Visitors got to see in person how these steam engines work and learn the history behind them. One local we talked to said when coming to this event, you always learn something new.

“I tell you what’s encouraging to me is that this is the first weekend in a long time I’ve seen Meridian going full steam. We got a lot going on, not only at the max where I work but with the Jimmie Rodgers race, the Soule Festival, and so many things that are happening in downtown at one time,” Director of the MAX Mark Tullos.

The event is hosted at historic Soule Steam Feed Works, America’s last intact steam engine factory.

