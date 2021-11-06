Advertisement

Clarkdale baseball players sign to play college baseball

Colson Thompson and Houston Wedgeworth sign to play college baseball.
Colson Thompson and Houston Wedgeworth sign to play college baseball.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Colson Thompson and Houston Wedgeworth sign with their colleges to continue their athletic and academic careers.

Senior outfielder, Colson Thompson, chose to continue his baseball career with Southwest Community College.

“It feels amazing,” said Thompson. “Wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. We’ve been playing, me and Houston have been playing since we were younger. I’m just so glad we got to make our dream become a reality.”

Senior pitcher Houston Wedgeworth chose to continue his career with East Central Community College.

Wedgeworth said, “It feels really good to make a dream come true.”

The current Bulldogs have one more season left at Clarkdale this spring.

