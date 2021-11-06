Advertisement

Clothing brand co-founder visits local schools

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - TJ Walker, co-founder of Cross Colours Clothing brand, visited Southeast Middle School, Southeast High School, and Northeast Middle School Friday.

Walker’s clothing brand was widely popular in the 1990s and worn by celebrities such as Will Smith in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and the group TLC.

Walker is also a 1978 graduate of Southeast High School. He talked to the students about the importance of hard work and not giving up on your dreams.

“The words are you can do it and you can make it. I am a testament for that. I mean, I grew up here, I went to Southeast Lauderdale High School, graduated here, went on, and now I live in Los Angeles. Now the name of the brand, which myself and Carl Jones created, is globally known”

Walker’s work will be featured in a free fashion show at the MAX Saturday at 7p.m.

