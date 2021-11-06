First annual Singing Brakeman Century Ride held Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first ever Singing Brakeman Century Ride took place Saturday.

Riders had the chance to ride 30, 60, or 100 miles with five stops for them to listen to live music. The ride ended at a block party that had food, live music, and good times. We spoke to a board member from the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation who said the race was a great chance to have an impact on the local economy.

“We’ve had 100 riders from all over the southeast that have participated in a 100 mile, a 60 mile, and a 30 mile ride and it’s just been phenomenal. We’re so excited about what it means for our city and our community. You have the economic impact. You’ve got people who are coming down to visit, they’re listening to music, they’re eating at our restaurants, and supporting our local vendors. It’s just such a great thing for our city and for our community,” said Laura Carmichael.

Carmichael told WTOK that the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation hopes to make the Century Ride an annual event.

For more information on upcoming events held by the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation, please visit their website: https://www.jimmierodgers.com/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.