Advertisement

First annual Singing Brakeman Century Ride held Saturday

First annual Singing Brakeman Century Ride held Saturday
First annual Singing Brakeman Century Ride held Saturday(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first ever Singing Brakeman Century Ride took place Saturday.

Riders had the chance to ride 30, 60, or 100 miles with five stops for them to listen to live music. The ride ended at a block party that had food, live music, and good times. We spoke to a board member from the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation who said the race was a great chance to have an impact on the local economy.

“We’ve had 100 riders from all over the southeast that have participated in a 100 mile, a 60 mile, and a 30 mile ride and it’s just been phenomenal. We’re so excited about what it means for our city and our community. You have the economic impact. You’ve got people who are coming down to visit, they’re listening to music, they’re eating at our restaurants, and supporting our local vendors. It’s just such a great thing for our city and for our community,” said Laura Carmichael.

Carmichael told WTOK that the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation hopes to make the Century Ride an annual event.

For more information on upcoming events held by the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation, please visit their website: https://www.jimmierodgers.com/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Antonio Pickett, Julia Paige, Dexter Thomas and Jasmine Enochs have been arrested and are...
4 arrested on prostitution charges in Meridian
Despite being pro-vaccine, Mitchell Distributing in Meridian said it believes in its employees’...
Meridian business reacts to vaccine mandates
Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate Bills 9 and 15 into law Friday, once again declaring to fight the...
Ivey signs Alabama vaccine mandate ban bills into law
The second annual “Hope for Hunger” food drive.
Community donates to those in need during 2nd annual “Hope for Hunger”
Nicholas Johnson is charged with criminal mischief in connection with the vandalism that...
New details in NewsChannel 7 vandalism case

Latest News

‘Hunger knows no season food drive’ held Saturday
Customers contribute to ‘Hunger Knows No Season’ food drive
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Walker’s clothing brand was widely popular in the 1990s and worn by celebrities such as Will...
Clothing brand co-founder visits local schools
Football Friday - November 5, 2021 - Part 2