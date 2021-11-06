Advertisement

Game of the Week: Knights run through Mooreville

JJ Grant scores four touchdowns in West Lauderdale's 72-15 win over Mooreville in round one of...
JJ Grant scores four touchdowns in West Lauderdale's 72-15 win over Mooreville in round one of the playoffs.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Knights shine in first round of the playoffs defeating Mooreville 72-15.

This game was the first time these two teams have met in program history. West Lauderdale would start with the ball.

But it is not a good start for the Knights. Quarterback Jackson Parker starts under pressure and then is able to get out but the ball is thrown up and Mooreville is able to capitalize on the chaos for a safety.

The Troopers lead 2-0.

Jump ahead now, West Lauderdale gets out to a 16-2 lead.

Knights have the ball and Jackson Parker hands it off to Ja’Karius Grant who will do what he does best. He takes the ball all the way to the house for another West Lauderdale touchdown.

The Knights defense is able to make another stop so the Knights will take over possession.

Jackson Parker will quickly hand the ball off to JJ Grant who has nothing but green grass to go.

Grant with 190 yards, 20 carries and three touchdowns in the first half alone.

West Lauderdale gets the win 72-15. They will play the winner of the Houston vs Senatobia game which will be played on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman accused of killing mother and infant son in crash has history of DUIs, records show
(L-R) Antonio Pickett, Julia Paige, Dexter Thomas and Jasmine Enochs have been arrested and are...
4 arrested on prostitution charges in Meridian
Meridian police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect in a commercial...
Meridian police ask for help to ID burglary suspect
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Temple Theater looks for upgrades, partnership
Temple Theater added to “10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi”

Latest News

Friday Night Tailgate - November 5, 2021
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Aaron Rodgers sought treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine
A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
NASCAR denounces ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ conservative rally cry
Wendy's Giant of the Week - Brandon High School's Nate Blount IV
Wendy's Giant of the Week - Brandon High School's Nate Blount IV