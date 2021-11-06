Game of the Week: Knights run through Mooreville

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Knights shine in first round of the playoffs defeating Mooreville 72-15.

This game was the first time these two teams have met in program history. West Lauderdale would start with the ball.

But it is not a good start for the Knights. Quarterback Jackson Parker starts under pressure and then is able to get out but the ball is thrown up and Mooreville is able to capitalize on the chaos for a safety.

The Troopers lead 2-0.

Jump ahead now, West Lauderdale gets out to a 16-2 lead.

Knights have the ball and Jackson Parker hands it off to Ja’Karius Grant who will do what he does best. He takes the ball all the way to the house for another West Lauderdale touchdown.

The Knights defense is able to make another stop so the Knights will take over possession.

Jackson Parker will quickly hand the ball off to JJ Grant who has nothing but green grass to go.

Grant with 190 yards, 20 carries and three touchdowns in the first half alone.

West Lauderdale gets the win 72-15. They will play the winner of the Houston vs Senatobia game which will be played on Saturday.

