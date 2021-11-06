Advertisement

Grant addresses mental health needs for Alabama farmers

Alabama farmers receive grant to address mental health needs.
Alabama farmers receive grant to address mental health needs.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether it’s natural disasters or the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers have faced challenges.

“By nature, most farmers tend to be, don’t share information about how they’re feeling,” said Rick Pate, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.

This sometimes may trigger stress, but now resources are available to address their mental health.

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries has received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to address the mental health of farmers through training and resources.

“We’ve seen statistics that show that the instances of some mental illnesses are higher in the rural community than they even are in urban areas. Now what we’re going to do is a traveling roadshow. We’ll just go out and about in Alabama,” Pate said.

Pate says this grant removes the stigma that people don’t want to talk about mental health.

“Everybody that’s struggling with depression or anxiety is not necessarily suicidal, but we just want to let them know the resources that are there and when to ask for help, whether that’s financial maybe, before things escalate, and a lot of times people live with it really for years and never tell anybody,” Pate said.

These resources for farmers will be available at the beginning of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Antonio Pickett, Julia Paige, Dexter Thomas and Jasmine Enochs have been arrested and are...
4 arrested on prostitution charges in Meridian
Despite being pro-vaccine, Mitchell Distributing in Meridian said it believes in its employees’...
Meridian business reacts to vaccine mandates
Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate Bills 9 and 15 into law Friday, once again declaring to fight the...
Ivey signs Alabama vaccine mandate ban bills into law
Nicholas Johnson is charged with criminal mischief in connection with the vandalism that...
New details in NewsChannel 7 vandalism case
A generic Mississippi license.
Mississippi backtracks on gender policy for driver’s license

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Walker’s clothing brand was widely popular in the 1990s and worn by celebrities such as Will...
Clothing brand co-founder visits local schools
Football Friday - November 5, 2021 - Part 2
WTOK Football Friday Logo 2021
Football Friday - November 5, 2021 - Part 1
Football Friday - November 5, 2021 - Part 3