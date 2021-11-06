‘Hunger knows no season food drive’ held Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One Meridian charity is preparing to help those in need this holiday season.

Wesley House Community Center was out bright and early Saturday morning to collect canned and staple foods for those who need some help this holiday season. Reverend David Schultz told WTOK that getting out in the community and giving back is what Wesley House loves to do.

“In our case, it’s just being out and among the community and letting folks know that hunger knows no season. And that this is what we do on a regular basis at the Wesley House.”

Schultz said he expects to receive 700 food bags to distribute this holiday season.

For more information on how to volunteer with Wesley House, please visit their website: https://wesleyhousemeridian.org/

