Tailgate: Rebels end Newton County Academy’s season

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Academy Generals lose to the North Sunflower Academy Rebels 60-32 in the second round of the playoffs.

A cold Thursday night for 8-man football and it brought an extra atmosphere to the already electric crowd at Newton Academy. The defense for the Generals had to deal with constant short field as the offense initially didn’t get going in their first drive, which resulted in an interception, and special teams allowed a long run after their touchdown to get into Generals territory.

The Generals did keep it close in the first quarter as they scored on their second and third drive, but not being able to convert on two point conversions early really set them back in the game.

With this loss, the Generals season comes to a close, ending the season at a 7-4 record, while the Rebels continue on in the playoffs.

