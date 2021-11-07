Advertisement

Alabama A&M airs it out, tops Mississippi Valley State 42-14

Myles Brooks returns an interception for a touchdown Saturday is SFA's 58-13 win over...
Myles Brooks returns an interception for a touchdown Saturday is SFA's 58-13 win over Mississippi Valley State. (KTRE)(KTRE Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw four touchdown passes, Odieu Hilaire threw for a TD and caught a pass for another, and Alabama A&M rolled past Mississippi Valley State 42-14 on Saturday.

Hilaire, a wide receiver, opened the scoring with a 48-yard pass to Dee Anderson then Glass threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter for a 28-7 halftime lead for the Bulldogs (5-3, 3-3 SWAC). Glass hit Hilaire for a short score in the third quarter and Gary Quarles added a 1-yard run in the fourth.

Hilaire caught three passes for 20 yards, ran once for 7 yards and had the one pass completion for 48 yards.

The Bulldogs had 405 yards passing, with Glass going 25 of 35 for 332 yards.

The Delta Devils (2-7, 1-5) scored on a 9-yard run by Jalani Eason in the first quarter and a Conor Regan’s 7-yard pass to Jacory Rankin in the fourth.

MVSU quarterbacks Eason and Regan combined to go 22-of-36 passing for 217 yards.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Antonio Pickett, Julia Paige, Dexter Thomas and Jasmine Enochs have been arrested and are...
4 arrested on prostitution charges in Meridian
Despite being pro-vaccine, Mitchell Distributing in Meridian said it believes in its employees’...
Meridian business reacts to vaccine mandates
Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate Bills 9 and 15 into law Friday, once again declaring to fight the...
Ivey signs Alabama vaccine mandate ban bills into law
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
In this image made from video, people walk by burning debris following the explosion of an oil...
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98

Latest News

11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama linebacker Will Anderson (31) Photo by Robert Sutton
No. 3 Alabama makes enough big plays to hold off LSU 20-14
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) tries to get past Mississippi State defender Decamerion...
Arkansas scores in final minute to beat Mississippi State
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) is tackled for a loss by Mississippi defensive lineman Sam...
No. 15 Ole Miss beats Liberty and former coach Freeze, 27-14
After record-breaking homecoming, could Jackson State finally get a new stadium?
Jackson State runs away from Texas Southern, wins 41-21