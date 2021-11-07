Advertisement

Bethune-Cookman secures first win in beating Alcorn State

SOURCE: Alcorn State Athletics
SOURCE: Alcorn State Athletics(Alcorn State Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Shannon Patrick threw for a pair of touchdowns and Bethune-Cookman rallied in the second half to beat Alcorn State 35-31 on Saturday for its first win of the season.

The Wildcats (1-8, 1-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) hadn’t recorded a win since Nov. 23, 2019 when they beat Florida A&M 31-27 at home.

Down 17-7 at halftime, Bethune-Cookman took the lead for good when LaDerrien Wilson crashed in from the 3-yard line for a 35-31 advantage early in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats looked to add to the lead but Que’shaun Byrd was stripped of the ball deep in Alcorn State territory and the Braves recovered. Bethune-Cookman’s defense stiffened and held Alcorn State (5-4, 4-2) to 12 yards in seven plays and forced a punt with 5:17 left. The Wildcats nursed the clock to end it.

Stadford Anderson ran for 115 yards and three scores for the Braves.

__

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Antonio Pickett, Julia Paige, Dexter Thomas and Jasmine Enochs have been arrested and are...
4 arrested on prostitution charges in Meridian
Despite being pro-vaccine, Mitchell Distributing in Meridian said it believes in its employees’...
Meridian business reacts to vaccine mandates
Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate Bills 9 and 15 into law Friday, once again declaring to fight the...
Ivey signs Alabama vaccine mandate ban bills into law
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
In this image made from video, people walk by burning debris following the explosion of an oil...
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98

Latest News

11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama linebacker Will Anderson (31) Photo by Robert Sutton
No. 3 Alabama makes enough big plays to hold off LSU 20-14
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) tries to get past Mississippi State defender Decamerion...
Arkansas scores in final minute to beat Mississippi State
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) is tackled for a loss by Mississippi defensive lineman Sam...
No. 15 Ole Miss beats Liberty and former coach Freeze, 27-14
After record-breaking homecoming, could Jackson State finally get a new stadium?
Jackson State runs away from Texas Southern, wins 41-21
Myles Brooks returns an interception for a touchdown Saturday is SFA's 58-13 win over...
Alabama A&M airs it out, tops Mississippi Valley State 42-14