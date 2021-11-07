Bethune-Cookman secures first win in beating Alcorn State

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Shannon Patrick threw for a pair of touchdowns and Bethune-Cookman rallied in the second half to beat Alcorn State 35-31 on Saturday for its first win of the season.

The Wildcats (1-8, 1-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) hadn’t recorded a win since Nov. 23, 2019 when they beat Florida A&M 31-27 at home.

Down 17-7 at halftime, Bethune-Cookman took the lead for good when LaDerrien Wilson crashed in from the 3-yard line for a 35-31 advantage early in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats looked to add to the lead but Que’shaun Byrd was stripped of the ball deep in Alcorn State territory and the Braves recovered. Bethune-Cookman’s defense stiffened and held Alcorn State (5-4, 4-2) to 12 yards in seven plays and forced a punt with 5:17 left. The Wildcats nursed the clock to end it.

Stadford Anderson ran for 115 yards and three scores for the Braves.

__

