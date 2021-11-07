Advertisement

College GameDay heads to Oxford for Texas A&M vs Ole Miss game

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to mascots from the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks as he makes his prediction of an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s “College GameDay” build by Home Depot will be heading out to Oxford, MS on Nov. 13 for the Texas A&M vs Ole Miss game.

This is just the second time in the show’s 35 year history that GameDay will be in Oxford. The pregame show will set up on The Grove state in the heart of the Rebels tailgating scene.

The three hour show will start at 8 a.m. CT and game time will kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

