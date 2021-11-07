College GameDay heads to Oxford for Texas A&M vs Ole Miss game

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s “College GameDay” build by Home Depot will be heading out to Oxford, MS on Nov. 13 for the Texas A&M vs Ole Miss game.

This is just the second time in the show’s 35 year history that GameDay will be in Oxford. The pregame show will set up on The Grove state in the heart of the Rebels tailgating scene.

The three hour show will start at 8 a.m. CT and game time will kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

