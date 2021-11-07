Advertisement

Distracted driver may have contributed to pileup on I-59 Saturday

A person was sent to a local emergency room with severe injuries after a three-car pileup on Interstate 59 Saturday evening.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A disabled car caused a three-car pileup on Interstate 59 that sent one person to a hospital emergency room Saturday evening with severe injuries.

According to a Jones County Fire Council release, firefighters from multiple units arrived on scene about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to find three cars blocking both southbound lanes at Exit 78.

One car suffered major damage, while the other two were moderately damaged. Traffic was backed up for two miles to the Moselle exit.

It took crews about 2 1/2 hours to clear both lanes.

The initial investigation indicated that a distracted driver may have contributed to the accident.

