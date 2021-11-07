Earth’s Bounty closes out its tenth successful season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The tenth season of Earth’s Bounty came to a successful close Saturday.

Vendors showed up bright and early to sell their fall produce and other cool weather goodies. WTOK spoke with one new vendor who just finished out her first full season and she said the connection with her customers helps to motivate her.

“I’m really excited. This was my first season doing this and it’s been fun, it’s been a fun outlet for me to come out and meet people and everyone has been super sweet and really supportive and it’s really fun to see customers come back. So now I have some regulars, which is really fun,” said owner of Mama Duck Sweets, Tayler Clark.

Guests also got to enjoy live music from The Bobbye Symonds Duo and Greater Meridian Health Clinic was also out to give free vaccinations to anyone that wanted one.

The eleventh season of Earth’s Bounty will open the first Saturday of April 2022.

