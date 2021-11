MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp confirmed Enterprise Police Chief and former Meridian Police Lieutenant, John Griffith was recently arrested for a DUI.

Griffith resigned from MPD back in 2020 after he was arrested on a DUI charge in Alabama that year.

