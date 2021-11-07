Advertisement

Family of missing Meridian man set to hold city prayer event

A city prayer event will be held Sunday on the Meridian city hall lawn to honor Julius Tadarius Jones:(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A city prayer event will be held Sunday on the Meridian city hall lawn to honor Julius Tadarius Jones: a man that’s been missing for 10 years.

The event will have guest speakers to help push their message “love someone who doesn’t look like you”.

Jones has been missing from Meridian since 2011 and his loved ones said they still have no answers.

The event will be hosted by Julius’ mother, Tabitha Jones.

The special event will kick off at 3:00 p.m.

