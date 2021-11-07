Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacts to restored Threefoot Building

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacts to the opening of the Threefoot Building after years of advocating for it to be restored.

Smith served as Mayor of Meridian for 16 years. Now, he currently serves as Chairman of Transportation for America, where he advises on strategy, capacity building, and national outreach.

Smith began the Threefoot journey in 2007 when his administration bought the Threefoot from its previous owner. Smith said he was proud to see his passion for the revitalization of the building come to life.

“I could not be more pleased to see the vision for the Threefoot building now a reality. I was fortunate enough to stay there last night to enjoy the food, the beverage, but mostly the people –especially the young people that gather there at the Threefoot. The Threefoot started really started in 2007 when we acquired the Threefoot from the previous owner. It has taken this many years to come to reality. The thing Meridian needs to understand is that anything that is worth doing is going to be hard, difficult, and will take persistence, and it may take decades for it to be a reality,” said Smith.

