Advertisement

Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacts to restored Threefoot Building

Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacts to the opening of the Threefoot Building after...
Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacts to the opening of the Threefoot Building after years of advocating for it to be restored.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacts to the opening of the Threefoot Building after years of advocating for it to be restored.

Smith served as Mayor of Meridian for 16 years. Now, he currently serves as Chairman of Transportation for America, where he advises on strategy, capacity building, and national outreach.

Smith began the Threefoot journey in 2007 when his administration bought the Threefoot from its previous owner. Smith said he was proud to see his passion for the revitalization of the building come to life.

“I could not be more pleased to see the vision for the Threefoot building now a reality. I was fortunate enough to stay there last night to enjoy the food, the beverage, but mostly the people –especially the young people that gather there at the Threefoot. The Threefoot started really started in 2007 when we acquired the Threefoot from the previous owner. It has taken this many years to come to reality. The thing Meridian needs to understand is that anything that is worth doing is going to be hard, difficult, and will take persistence, and it may take decades for it to be a reality,” said Smith.

WTOK is your station for continued, in-depth coverage on the opening of the Threefoot Hotel and the excitement surrounding this historic event. Join us for a special night of live reports, special guest interviews, and feature stories from this beautiful, landmark building Wednesday, November 17th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Antonio Pickett, Julia Paige, Dexter Thomas and Jasmine Enochs have been arrested and are...
4 arrested on prostitution charges in Meridian
Despite being pro-vaccine, Mitchell Distributing in Meridian said it believes in its employees’...
Meridian business reacts to vaccine mandates
Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate Bills 9 and 15 into law Friday, once again declaring to fight the...
Ivey signs Alabama vaccine mandate ban bills into law
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
The second annual “Hope for Hunger” food drive.
Community donates to those in need during 2nd annual “Hope for Hunger”

Latest News

A city prayer event will be held Sunday on the Meridian city hall lawn to honor Julius Tadarius...
Family of missing Meridian man set to hold city prayer event
LATE TEN
The Soule Live Steam Festival drew hundreds of people Saturday for its 2-day event.
18th annual Soulé Steam Festival
First annual Singing Brakeman Century Ride held Saturday
Cylists get the ride of a lifetime during ‘Singing Brakeman Century Ride and Race’