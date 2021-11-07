Guest artist continues at children’s museum

Advertisement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian gave kids a chance to burn off some extra energy Sunday afternoon.

The museum continued its guest artist series with yoga instructor, An Howard Hill.

Hill started yoga in college and believes that it is one of the best ways to get rid of extra energy and an even better way to beat the stress that many face today.

“Kids today, even adults, face so many different emotional stressors and I feel like yoga is a great opportunity for kids to just find a place of calm and a good headspace where they can process or let go of some of the things that might be a stressor – and it’s a lot of fun too,” said Hill.

For more information on events coming up at the Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian, please visit their website: https://mschildrensmuseum.org/meridian/

