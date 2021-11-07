Advertisement

Jones County woman loses home, pets in Sunday morning fire

A Jones County woman lost her home and 15 pets in a Sunday morning fire on Pleasant Grove Road...
A Jones County woman lost her home and 15 pets in a Sunday morning fire on Pleasant Grove Road in the Rustin community.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES County, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sunday morning fire not only cost a Jones County women her home, but also her beloved pets.

Rustin, Sandersville, M&M and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to a call around 7 a..m. of a structure fire at 2325 Pleasant Grove Road.

When the first unit arrived, it found a mobile home fully engulfed

An initial investigation zeroed in on a heat lamp on the front porch as the prime suspect for the cause of the blaze.

The home belonged to Sidney Reon, who was at work at the time. A passerby noticed the flames and smoke at the single-wide and stopped at a neighbor’s house to call 9-1-1.

Reon had rescued several dogs and cats. Nine dogs and six cats were inside the home and died in the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Colder weeks and space heaters

The Jones County Fire Council would like to remind citizens to use caution as the weather gets colder and we begin to use heaters which have been dormant all year.

The council urges checking heaters and use extreme caution with heat lamps and space heaters. Follow all recommendations of space heater manufacturers.

NFPA recommends changing the batteries in your smoke detectors every six months, when the time changes occur.

So, now is the time,if you haven’t done so already.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Antonio Pickett, Julia Paige, Dexter Thomas and Jasmine Enochs have been arrested and are...
4 arrested on prostitution charges in Meridian
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp confirmed Enterprise Police Chief, John Griffith was recently...
Enterprise Police Chief arrested for DUI
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Despite being pro-vaccine, Mitchell Distributing in Meridian said it believes in its employees’...
Meridian business reacts to vaccine mandates
Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacted to the opening of the Threefoot Building after...
Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacts to restored Threefoot Building

Latest News

Kyle Larson is introduced to the fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 7,...
Larson wraps up comeback season with 1st NASCAR title
A prayer vigil was held at city hall to honor Julius Tadarius Jones, who has been missing for...
Prayer vigil for missing person in Meridian
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Kate Ogden Cole...
Silver Alert issued for Madison Co. woman
M.J. "Sunny" Eberhart, 83, of Flagg Mountain, Ala., arrives on the summit of Mount Hayes on the...
Hiker from Alabama oldest to complete Appalachian Trail