Jones County woman loses home, pets in Sunday morning fire

JONES County, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sunday morning fire not only cost a Jones County women her home, but also her beloved pets.

Rustin, Sandersville, M&M and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to a call around 7 a..m. of a structure fire at 2325 Pleasant Grove Road.

When the first unit arrived, it found a mobile home fully engulfed

An initial investigation zeroed in on a heat lamp on the front porch as the prime suspect for the cause of the blaze.

The home belonged to Sidney Reon, who was at work at the time. A passerby noticed the flames and smoke at the single-wide and stopped at a neighbor’s house to call 9-1-1.

Reon had rescued several dogs and cats. Nine dogs and six cats were inside the home and died in the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Colder weeks and space heaters

The Jones County Fire Council would like to remind citizens to use caution as the weather gets colder and we begin to use heaters which have been dormant all year.

The council urges checking heaters and use extreme caution with heat lamps and space heaters. Follow all recommendations of space heater manufacturers.

NFPA recommends changing the batteries in your smoke detectors every six months, when the time changes occur.

So, now is the time,if you haven’t done so already.

