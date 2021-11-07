Lions fall in overtime battle

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 10 Hinds pulls out upset victory in overtime against No. 1 EMCC in the first round of the MACCC playoffs.

EMCC would struggle in the first half with three turnovers, including a pick six.

The game would start out tied up in the fourth quarter.

Hinds will the ball and on the goal line. Jeffery Pittman will take the ball and plow his way through into the endzone to give Hinds the lead 28-21.

Lions Jamari Jones will then get the ball back and as he is scrambling in the back field he will look to his right and head for the endzone to tie the game back up at 28-28.

The clock is starting to wind down quickly.

Hinds lead 35-28 with less than a minute to go.

Jamari Jones finds Jonatrius Henderson for a Lions touchdown.

It's all tied up at 35 with 50 seconds to go in the fourth quarter.

This will be the last touchdown before the overtime action.

EMCC won the toss and chose to play defense first.

Hinds is able to score on their first possession of the overtime.

Now its all in the hands of the Lions. Jamari Jones will go with the quarterback keeper and stretch out for a Lions touchdown!

Now is the decision time. Head coach, Buddy Stephens give the signal to go for two.

Jamari Jones will look around and try to get the ball into the hands of Henderson once again but the ball is bobbled and intercepted.

EMCC gets their first loss of the season 42-41.

Head coach Buddy Stephens said, “I mean I’m very proud of our guys. They played resilient all year long. They were resilient today and kept playing hard. Just extremely proud of them. I mean a nine win season is good but it’s not what we expect here and it’s just- we want to do better and we want to do more. I feel very sorry for those guys in that locker room. I know they’re hurting a lot. I know there’s a lot of kids hurting so we have to just take this and we have got to learn from it. We’ve got to move on. And hats off to Hinds. They came in and played really well.”

Hinds will now head to the MACCC Championship game to play Northwest. EMCC still has a chance to compete for the National Championship but that bracket has not been released yet.

