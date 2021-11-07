Prayer vigil for missing person in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A prayer vigil was held at city hall to honor Julius Tadarius Jones, who has been missing for 10 years. Many people voiced their concerns about the crime in Meridian.

The event was about one mother turning her pain into power by lifting her voice with the community in prayer for the city of Meridian.

Organizers gave the event one mission, and that’s to come together in helping to stop gun violence in the city. The event had singers to uplift people’s spirits and poetry to capture the heartbreaking time of losing a loved one.

“We have come together on the lawn to pray against hate, pray against hurt, pray against anger and pray against pain. These things have come against our youth, our parents, and we are here today to try to pray against it. That is why we are having a city prayer in honor of my son, but we are here for our parents and our youth,” said event organizer Tabitha Jones.

The event had guest speakers to help push their message “love someone who doesn’t look like you”.

