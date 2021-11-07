Advertisement

Second half of the weekend will be just as gorgeous as the first

Sunny skies continue for Sunday
Sunny skies continue for Sunday(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Saturday night and Sunday:

Temperatures for Saturday night will drop into the mid to upper 30′s across the area with clear skies. A few areas of fog are possible as we start the morning on Sunday. We’ll still be under clear skies for Sunday with temperatures climbing into the upper 60′s and lows in the lower 40′s.

Monday through Wednesday:

Temperatures will climb nicely under clear skies for Monday, reaching towards the low-to-mid 70′s and lows in the mid 40′s. Clouds return for Tuesday but they won’t bring any rain with them. Highs will reach into the low-to-mid 70′s and lows in the mid 40′s. Wednesday will keep clouds in the forecast with a few peeks of sunshine possible. Temperatures top out in the mid 70′s and bottom out into the mid 50′s.

Thursday through next Saturday:

Rain chances return for Thursday. The timing is still too far out to narrow down, but the greatest chance for rain continues to trend towards the evening hours and overnight into Friday. Temperatures for Thursday will be in the low 70′s and lows look to be in the upper 40′s. Friday will see some remenant showers with highs in the mid 60′s and lows in the lower 40′s.

