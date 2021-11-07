Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Madison Co. woman

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Kate Ogden Cole of Ridgeland, Miss.

She is a White female, 5′ 3″, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Cole was last seen Sunday, Nov. 7, at about 1:13 p.m. traveling west on Interstate 20 near Clinton in Hinds County. She is believed to be in a 2013 gray Toyota Camry bearing Mississippi tag 1K37CL.

Family members say Cole suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information about where she is, contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.

