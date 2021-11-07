West Florida dominates West Alabama

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - No. 4 West Florida beats No. 23 UWA 47-7 giving the Tigers their third consecutive home game loss for the first time since 2007.

West Florida would come out with a Ka’Ron Ashley 30 yard pass for the first touchdown of the game. The Agros would kick the extra point and it would get blocked by UWA. West Florida leads 6-0.

The Tigers really struggling offensively. So West Florida takes over. Quarterback Austin Reed finds David Durden for another Agros touchdown.

Jack McDaniels passed for 268 yards and connected 32 times on 43 attempts.

The Tigers will play in their final game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 13, when they host Mississippi College. West Alabama will also recognize its seniors during pregame. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.