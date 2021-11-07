Advertisement

West Florida dominates West Alabama

West Florida celebrates after touchdown.
West Florida celebrates after touchdown.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - No. 4 West Florida beats No. 23 UWA 47-7 giving the Tigers their third consecutive home game loss for the first time since 2007.

West Florida would come out with a Ka’Ron Ashley 30 yard pass for the first touchdown of the game. The Agros would kick the extra point and it would get blocked by UWA. West Florida leads 6-0.

The Tigers really struggling offensively. So West Florida takes over. Quarterback Austin Reed finds David Durden for another Agros touchdown.

Jack McDaniels passed for 268 yards and connected 32 times on 43 attempts.

The Tigers will play in their final game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 13, when they host Mississippi College. West Alabama will also recognize its seniors during pregame. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Antonio Pickett, Julia Paige, Dexter Thomas and Jasmine Enochs have been arrested and are...
4 arrested on prostitution charges in Meridian
Despite being pro-vaccine, Mitchell Distributing in Meridian said it believes in its employees’...
Meridian business reacts to vaccine mandates
Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate Bills 9 and 15 into law Friday, once again declaring to fight the...
Ivey signs Alabama vaccine mandate ban bills into law
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
In this image made from video, people walk by burning debris following the explosion of an oil...
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98

Latest News

No.10 Hinds celebrates overtime victory over No.1 EMCC.
Lions fall in overtime battle
11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama linebacker Will Anderson (31) Photo by Robert Sutton
No. 3 Alabama makes enough big plays to hold off LSU 20-14
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) tries to get past Mississippi State defender Decamerion...
Arkansas scores in final minute to beat Mississippi State
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) is tackled for a loss by Mississippi defensive lineman Sam...
No. 15 Ole Miss beats Liberty and former coach Freeze, 27-14