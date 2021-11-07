Advertisement

Winn-Dixie stores now offering COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It is a big weekend for children ages five to 11 as they roll up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for that age group on Tuesday. Winn-Dixie’s parent company and Southeastern Grocers begin administering vaccines to children ages five to 11 to several of their stores Saturday.

However, the Winn Dixie on highway 39 in Meridian told News 11 they have not yet been supplied with the vaccine for kids.

