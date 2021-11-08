Council of Governments encouraging better voter turnout in runoff election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Council of Governments hit on several topics during its monthly meeting Monday but at the top of the list was the low voter turnout in last week’s special election for Senate District 32.

Council of Governments president, Dr. George Thomas, is encouraging everyone who’s eligible to vote to get to the polls Nov. 23.

“Our concern is in a runoff election is traditionally, you have fewer people voting, said Board President George Thomas. “We’re concerned that the people need to get out and vote. We need the people in Lauderdale County to turn out. We know in other counties, they’ll probably be a big turnout. We want to make sure that Lauderdale County is equally represented in whatever this election comes out.”

Voters in Noxubee, Kemper, Winston and a portion of Lauderdale County will vote on November 23rd in that run-off between Dr. Minh Duong and Rod Hickman.

